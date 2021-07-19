|
– Appearing in Edition 93 – The Super Glamour Edition
FeatureGirl
– Stella –
Bella Stella! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 93
See more of Stella in Edition 90 & Edition 93
Visit Stella here;
Model
Stella
StarSign
Aries
Country of Origin
Ukraine
Career Highlight
Published on Playboy Online and also Harley Davidson’s Instagram Community – “I am the most recognized and reposted “Harley Girl”.
If you were a car
A very fast and expensive one 😉
Favourite Car
Any Ferrari!
Romance
I love wise and intelligent men !
Likes
Modeling and Beauty!
DisLikes
Cold Weather!
Greatest Ambition
To continue modelling and to appear on a Playboy Cover.
Appears in
Edition 90 Feature Girl, Edition 93 Cover Girl
