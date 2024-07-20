Honda to Hold its Official e-Motorsports Event, “Honda Racing eMS 2024”

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) will hold Honda Racing eMS 2024, its second annual e-motorsports event, which attracted more than 200,000 participants last year

Qualifying time attack event (online) will begin on August 2, 2024

Final race event (live) will be held on December 1, 2024 at Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo. Eligibility for the – Challenge Class (18+ years of age) in the final race event, limited to residents of Japan last year, will be expanded to residents of all countries(1)

Inugami Korone, a Japanese VTuber(2) with 2.11 million followers, will collaborate as an event ambassador

TOKYO, July 19, 2024 – Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) today announced that it will hold its official e-motorsports event, Honda Racing eMS 2024, using the Gran Turismo 7(3) (published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.) for PlayStation®5 (PS5®)(4) and PlayStation®4 (PS4®)(5). The qualifying event will be held online from August 2-September 1, 2024, and the final race event will be held as a live event on December 1, 2024 at Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo, Japan.

HRC, the motorsports arm of Honda, hosts the Honda Racing eMS e-motorsports events to offer more people a firsthand opportunity to experience the fun of driving race machines and the excitement of motorsports. The first ever Honda Racing eMS, held last year, was attended by more than 200,000 e-sports players. For this year’s second annual Honda Racing eMS, eligibility for the final race event for the class for competitors 18 years of age or older will be expanded to residents of any country.

The qualifying event (online), the GT Fastest Attack 2024, will be held from August 2 – September 1, 2024, with participants competing globally for the fastest lap time on Gran Turismo 7. All participants will use the RA272, Honda’s F1 (FIA®(6) Formula One World Championship) machine that brought Honda its first-ever F1 victory in 1965 in the Mexican Grand Prix.

The 10 top-ranked participants in each class of the “GT Fastest Attack 2024” will advance to the “GT Grand Final 2024” to be held on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at the Honda Welcome Plaza. For both the qualifying and final events, there will be two classes: the “U17 Class” for participants 17 years of age or under and the “Challenge Class” for participants 18 years old or older.

For Honda Racing eMS 2024, HRC has appointed Inugami Korone, a Japanese VTuber with 2.11 million subscribers(7), as an event ambassador who will convey the appeal of motorsports to a wider range of people. By collaborating with a VTuber who is not directly involved in motorsports, HRC will create opportunities for people with no previous point of contact with motorsports to be involved in Honda motorsports activities.