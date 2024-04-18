Honda Unveils Next-generation EV Series for China

BEIJING, Apr 17, 2024 – Honda today unveiled the (yè) Series (“Ye Series”), an all-new EV series Honda will introduce to the Chinese market, including the world premiere of the first set of the Ye Series models, namely (yè) P7 (“Ye P7”) and (yè) S7 (“Ye S7”), as well as the concept model for the second set of series models, the (yè) GT CONCEPT (“Ye GT CONCEPT”).

Honda is planning to launch a total of six the Ye Series models in China by 2027.

The three models unveiled today are scheduled to be exhibited at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024) to be held later this month in Beijing, China.

Honda is currently offering the e:N Series EV models in China, where electrification of automobile products is in progress, and the all-new Ye Series models will be a new addition to the lineup. The new series was named with the Chinese letter which means “shine brilliantly,” representing Honda’s desire to enable everyone who drives Ye Series models to unleash their innermost passions through the joy of driving, and let their individuality shine brilliantly.

To represent Honda’s determination to continuously pursue new challenges and advancements and to accelerate its transformation in China where the EV shift is proceeding rapidly, the all-new Ye Series models will wear the new “H mark” designed exclusively for Honda’s next-generation EV models.

As next-generation EVs, the Ye Series models are being developed in pursuit of more value for customers. In addition to human-centric packaging based on the M/M concept*1, which is the foundation of Honda car design, the Ye Series models feature driving performance that further refines the “joy of driving” by applying a newly developed dedicated EV platform developed in China and integrating it with electrification technologies Honda has amassed over many years. As for application of intelligence technologies, including offering of an AI-powered assistant, the Ye Series models are being developed with the aim to create a “space” where all occupants can enjoy comfortable mobility.

*1 The M/M (Man Maximum, Machine Minimum) concept is the foundation of Honda car design, which calls for maximizing the space available for people and minimizing the space required for mechanical components to increase the efficiency of the space inside the vehicle.

About the Ye P7 and the Ye S7

The all-new Ye P7 and the Ye S7, the first set of Ye Series models, were developed based on the newly developed dedicated EV platform and will be available in two variations – a one-motor rear-wheel drive model and a two-motor four-wheel drive model. Both variations are designed in pursuit of the “joy of driving.” More specifically, the rear-wheel drive variation was designed to offer sporty and crisp handling, and the four-wheel drive variation was designed to offer both high power and highly responsive handling to realize driving at the will of the driver.

Inside the vehicle, a spacious cabin enables both front and rear seat occupants to enjoy a comfortable ride, while also enjoying driving experience with a sense of intelligence, which can be achieved by changing emission patterns of LED lights on the instrument panel and door panels that change in conjunction with the AI-powered assistance and other functions.

The vehicle designs reflect the respective style and image each model strives to create: the Ye P7 expresses a seamless, sophisticated and smart sense of the future and the Ye S7 expresses a more emotional sense of the future that stimulates people who see the vehicle.

The all-new Ye P7 and Ye S7 models are scheduled to go on sale at the end of 2024.

About the Ye GT CONCEPT

The Ye GT CONCEPT is a concept model developed with the aim of creating a model that represents Honda EVs in China. In keeping with the “low & wide” silhouette that pertains to its GT (Grand Tourer) name, the driver’s seat is designed to immerse the driver in the driving experience, much like a race driver. Moreover, the dynamic performance has been thoroughly refined to provide the ultimate driving experience in which the driver enjoys a sense of unity with the vehicle.

For the front seat passenger, a far-focus display that provides a sense of depth and experience as if viewing a large screen, will be adopted for the first time for Honda automobile products, offering an immersive space similar to a private theater.

As the second set of the Ye Series models, production models based on the Ye GT CONCEPT are scheduled to go on sale before the end of 2025.

Honda has set a global goal of realizing carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities Honda is involved by 2050. Toward this end, starting with the introduction of the e:NS1 and e:NP1 models in 2022, Honda is planning to introduce a total of 10 Honda-brand EV models in China by 2027, and striving to make EVs represent 100% of its automobile sales in China by 2035.

Overview of Honda exhibits at the Auto China 2024 in Beijing

Honda will exhibit a wide variety of electrified models at the 18th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2024), including next-generation EV models, namely the Ye P7, the Ye S7 and the Ye GT CONCEPT unveiled today, as well as the e:NP2 and the e:NS2, the second set of e:N series models and multiple plug-in hybrid models. Auto China 2024 will be held in Beijing, China (Press days: April 25-26, Trade days: April 27-28, Public days: April 29-May 5, 2024).