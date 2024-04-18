Craft-Bamboo Racing confirms two-car return in 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia

Craft-Bamboo Racing is set to make their return to the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Powered by AWS championship with an exciting 2-car Pro-Am entry as they set out in search for success after claiming the 2023 Drivers Championship title. The Hong Kong team’s 2024 campaign will see the #88 J-Fly liveried Mercedes-AMG GT3 driven by Jeffrey Lee (TPE), alongside Mercedes-AMG Performance Drivers Fabian Schiller (GER) and Maximilian Götz (GER), who will take part in selected rounds throughout the season. New to the team in the sister #30 Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry will be Cao Qi (CHN), partnered also with elite Mercedes-AMG Performance Drivers Daniel Morad (CAN) and Maro Engel (GER), who will be racing in turns throughout the season. Both cars are set to make their debut on track in the opening round at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia from 19th to 21st April, 2024.

GT veteran Lee boasts an impressive track record racing across Asia, having secured multiple wins in both GT and formula racing throughout his career. His experience in both Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia and racing across the region will prove vital as Craft-Bamboo Racing searches for their maiden team’s championship after finishing 3rd in 2023. Lee will be joined by Schiller and Götz, two experienced drivers who have found success with the Hong Kong team in the past. Schiller has secured multiple wins with the team during the 2023 Fanatec GT Asia season, while Götz achieved a strong P2 podium finish with the team in the 2023 Indianapolis 8 Hour.

On the other side of the garage, Cao first took to the Fanatec GT Asia grid in the 2023 season, where he scored an impressive 5 class wins in the year, securing the class title. The 2024 campaign will see the Chinese driver make the step up to the Pro-Am class, where he will be competing for top honours with Morad and Engel in selected rounds throughout the season. Both Mercedes-AMG Drivers have found the top step of the podium with Craft-Bamboo Racing over the years, with the Canadian driver being part of the lineup that secured the 2022 Indianapolis 8 Hour title, while Engel most recently won with the Hong Kong team in the 2022 Macau GT Cup.

The Sepang International Circuit is a legendary circuit that has played host to a series of iconic races throughout the years, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix and MotoGP championship. The iconic track has a unique layout containing two long straights and multiple technical corners that provide a challenge to even the most experienced drivers. Craft-Bamboo Racing has seen numerous successful results at the Malaysian track over the years, with their most recent race seeing them secure the driver’s title in the 2023 GT World Challenge Asia championship. The Hong Kong team will hope to use their expertise at the track to gain an early advantage in the season.

Since the series launched in 2017, Craft-Bamboo Racing has been a mainstay in Asia’s premier GT racing championship, with the Hong Kong team finding multiple successes over the years. With over 12 rounds taking place in 4 different countries, the 2024 GT World Challenge Asia season is shaping up to be one of the strongest grids in the championship’s history with 33 entries set to fight for the team’s and driver’s title in GT3.

2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Calendar

19 – 21 April 2024 | Rounds 1 & 2 – Sepang, Malaysia

10 – 12 May 2024 | Rounds 3 & 4 – Buriram, Thailand

21 – 23 June 2024 | Rounds 5 & 6 – Fuji, Japan

05 – 07 July 2024 | Rounds 7 & 8 – Suzuka, Japan

23 – 25 August 2024 | Rounds 9 & 10 – Okayama, Japan

13 – 15 September 2024 | Rounds 11 & 12 – Shanghai, China

Jeffrey Lee

Driver

#88 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“It feels great to return to the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia grid once again with Craft-Bamboo Racing. It was great to secure P2 with Max last year and we saw how strong Fabian was with great pace throughout the season. The team is very prepared and we have done some testing over the winter, so let’s see what we can achieve together as a team this upcoming season.”

Fabian Schiller

Driver

#88 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m very excited to be back with Craft-Bamboo Racing for the 2024 season. We had a fun two weekends last year and it’s been a pleasure to be part of the championship winning team. I know the team well from last year and I know what to expect, so I’m very happy to add more racing memories in Asia.”

Cao Qi

Driver

#30 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m really happy to be joining Craft-Bamboo Racing this year, the team has the proven experience to help me develop on my motorsport journey. This will be the first time I’m racing in the Pro-Am class so it will definitely be a challenge, but with Daniel and Maro as teammates, I am hoping to learn as much as I can. I am also deeply honored and humbled to be sponsored by Haikou City this year. Every lap I take will be a testament to the spirit and passion of this vibrant city. Together we will ignite new energy, and thrust the vibrant, youthful spirit of Haikou to the world.”

Daniel Morad

Driver

#30 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“It’s great to be back at Craft-Bamboo Racing after an awesome debut win with the squad at the Indy 8h. I’m really looking forward to joining one of my best friends as well and making our vision become a reality. I helped get Qi started in motorsport and it’s really cool to finally be able to share a car together.”

Maro Engel

Driver

#30 Craft-Bamboo Racing

“I’m looking forward to joining Craft-Bamboo Racing for the two races in the GT World Challenge Asia championship, they’re the defending champions and I have great memories racing with the team in Macau and Bathurst. This will be the first time I’ll be racing at Buriram and Fuji so it will be a new experience for me, but hopefully I will be able to help the team and Qi out in their championship bid.”

Darryl O’Young

Team Director

Craft-Bamboo Racing