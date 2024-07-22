Pic of the Day; Monique Lester Features in Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

To purchase Edition 111, Click Below;

Model

Monique Lester

StarSign

Cancer

Country of Origin

Australia

Career Highlights

Various appearances on covers of magazines and this appearance in autobabes 🙂

Favorite Car

2024 Nissan GT-R Skyline.

Biggest Turn-On

My partner’s funny nature, with big muscles and tattoos.

Likes

Cross-Fit, Beach, Modelling.

Dislikes

Mean People.

Greatest Ambition

To be successful financially and personally and provide for my family.

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 111

