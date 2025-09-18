Upgraded GR Corolla Set for Japan Launch

This partially improved GR Corolla features an improved body structure and improved intake cooling performance for a driving experience underlined by a high sense of driver-car unity, not only in city driving but also in demanding environments such as at the Nürburgring*1. For TGR and Toyota Motor Corporation Chairman Akio Toyoda, aka Master Driver Morizo, competing in motorsports is the starting point of making ever-better cars. The birth of the GR Corolla stemmed from Morizo’s strong desire to “bring back a Corolla that captivates our customers”. The model has continued to evolve by leveraging lessons learned by competing in motorsports, primarily on circuits in Japan, such as in Japan’s Super Taikyu Series.

Thus far, possibilities for owning a GR Corolla have been limited due to the model only being available through purchasing lotteries since its launch in 2022. However, supply system revisions mean that more customers can now enjoy the GR Corolla’s ever-evolving driving experience. Also, for current owners who are already enjoying the GR Corolla, plans are afoot for a software-inclusive upgrade program.

TGR’s journey of making ever-better motorsports-bred cars is without end. TGR intends to continuously evolve the GR Corolla by incorporating input from a diverse range of drivers.