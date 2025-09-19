Lewis Hamilton Sells Off 15-Car Fleet as His Passion Shifts Toward Art

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has officially parted ways with his extensive car collection — all 15 of them — as he embraces a new fervour: art. He revealed this change in direction just before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

When pressed about whether he’d want Ferrari’s newest flagship supercar, the F80, Hamilton responded by confirming that he no longer owns any cars. “I don’t have any cars anymore,” he said. “I don’t have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I’m more into art nowadays.”

That doesn’t mean his love for cars is entirely extinguished. Hamilton admitted that one vehicle, the Ferrari F40, remains close to his heart. “If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that’s a nice piece of art,” he shared.

In March, at the Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton also revealed an ambitious goal: “One of the things I really want to do is I want to design a Ferrari. I want to do an F44,” he said. “Baseline of an F40, with the actual stick shift. That’s what I’m gonna work on for the next few years.”

What Was in Hamilton’s Collection

His former stable of cars, housed in private garages in Monaco and Los Angeles, included:

The combined estimated value of these 15 cars was about £13 million.

Hamilton arrives in Baku feeling hopeful — not just for the Grand Prix, but also to reverse a recent dry spell. Though he hasn’t secured a podium finish in his first 16 races with Ferrari, the 40‑year‑old is determined to keep alive his record—finishing in the top three in every one of his 18 F1 seasons so far.

When asked about the likelihood of clinching a podium or win this season, he was realistic:

“A win is a bit far‑fetched considering I’ve been sixth, seventh and eighth for most of the season.”

Still, he expressed optimism for the upcoming weekend: