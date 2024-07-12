Pic of the Day; Kindly Myers Appears On Cover of Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

________________ Model

Kindly Myers

________________ StarSign

Aries

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Being published in Playboy many times.

________________ Favorite Car

Tesla Cyber Truck.

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Tall, dark hair and brown eyes, and someone who can make me laugh.

Nice People, Animals and Sex.

________________ Dislikes

Rude people and Negativity.

To use my platform to assist as many charities as I can!

________________ Appears in

Cover Model, Edition 111