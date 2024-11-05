Pic of the Day; Kayla Rosewater Features In Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

05/11/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

 

    –  Appearing in Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition 

FeatureGirl
– Kayla Rosewater –
Kayla Rosewater ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 113


See more of beautiful Kayla in Edition 113

Visit Angie at her Socials ; 

Kayla Rosewater (@kayla_rosewater) • Instagram photos and videos

(5) Kayla Rosewater (@KaylaRosewater) / X

https://fanvue.com/kayla_rosewater

 

Model
Kayla Rosewater
StarSign
Pisces
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
My blog, `Kayla’s Bedroom Bytes’, where I share personal stories about sex and dating in the digital age. Also, I’m recording my debut album, and my music has already received reviews in Plastic Magazine. And of course, my appearance in autobabes Magazine.
Favorite Car
I love old Mustangs from the 1960’s
Best travel location 
Paris! I love the rich history, stunning architecture, vibrant fashion and delicious food! I love the French language also of course – so incredibly sexy!
Romance
I’m attracted to confident men. Guys who know what they want and aren’t afraid to take action!
Likes
Movies, Fashion, Traveling!
Dislikes
Mean people!
Greatest Ambition
I’m deeply committed to my writing, using my blog to bring my sexuality out of the bedroom and into conversations with like-minded individuals.
Appears in
Feature Girl Edition 113
To purchase Edition 113, Click Below;

Edition 113 - The Luxury Glamour Edition

Edition 113 – The Luxury Glamour Edition

Autobabes Edition 113 – November / December 2024Cover girl: Monique Lester, Feature girls: Cinnamon Dreams and Alura Elektra, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Bugatti Tourbillion, Pagani Utopia, Bentley Flying Spur, Pagani Huayra Epitome, AMG GT 53 Pro 4Matic+,…

Find out more on MagCloud

