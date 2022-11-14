|
– Katy Belle –
Model
Katy Belle
StarSign
Gemini
Country of Origin
USA
Career Highlight
Appearing in Playboy Plus. ________________
Favourite Talent
I love eating and being healthy and I enjoy cooking above all else. If I had to call out a single greatest talent, it would be to create a full 3 course meal with no notice!
Favourite Childhood memory
I grew up playing outside in the woods, exploring caverns and riding horses!
Romance
I like a guy that takes care of himself and goes to the gym, eats clean, drives sports cars and can cherish precious moments in life with me!
Likes
The simple things in life!
DisLikes
Winter!
Greatest Ambition
To write a really cool cookbook for healthy and natural recipes
Appears in
Edition 101 Feature Girl
