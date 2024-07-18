Lexus LBX Adds a New High Performance Variant, the LBX “MORIZO RR”

A compact car transcending its class allowing the discerning customer to return to being their true selves, offering a new value in luxury

A high-performance model that offers an exhilarating out-of-the-ordinary experience featuring refined performance and a sophisticated design

1.6-litre in-line three-cylinder intercooled turbocharged engine (G16E-GTS), extensively developed vehicle fundamentals by racing drivers

A design rooted in high performance, maintaining compact yet commanding proportions

The “Bespoke Build” program offers a wide range of options, including yellow brake calipers, enabling customers to create a truly unique vehicle

Toyota City, Japan, July 18, 2024 – LEXUS unveiled the Japan domestic specifications of the new LBX MORIZO RR on Thursday, July 18, which was originally exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon held in January 2024. Orders for the Japanese market will be accepted starting today, with the release planned for late August. Additionally, 100 units of the LBX MORIZO RR “Bespoke Build” will be available through a lottery. Applications for the lottery can be submitted at Lexus dealerships within Japan starting from Thursday, July 18, to Wednesday, July 31. Winners will be notified by the dealership.

The new LBX MORIZO RR was developed alongside master driver Akio Toyoda, also known as Morizo, to deliver the refined signature LEXUS driving quality and sophisticated design. This high-performance model is designed to enhance the dialogue between driver and car, evoke spontaneous smiles, and provide an exhilarating out-of-the-ordinary experience. Equipped with a 1.6L inline-three intercooler turbo engine (G16E-GTS), it delivers exhilarating torque and power. To fully utilize this power, the fundamental characteristics of the car were thoroughly refined. A dedicated platform was developed in order to achieve a balance between agility and power. To ensure a high level of control on various road surfaces, the Response-Enhancing Damping Structure (REDS), a world-first(1), was adopted on the front lower arms, enhancing responsiveness while dampening. Furthermore, in pursuit of the distinctive quietness that is characteristic of LEXUS, source control measures were thoroughly implemented to suppress noise and vibration even during sporty driving. To maximize vehicle performance, features such as a Direct Shift 8AT and a LEXUS*2 first, 6-speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission), have been adopted. Additionally, an electronically controlled full-time AWD has been incorporated to enhance the sporty driving experience. In terms of design, the aim was to express both luxury and a presence transcending the size hierarchy of the LBX. Drawing from the design concept of “Premium Casual,” which encourages customers to casually use the vehicle in their daily lives, we pursued a design backed by high performance. Exterior features such as exclusive front and rear bumpers, 19-inch forged wheels, colored arch moldings and colored rocker moldings emphasize the low center of gravity and wide stance. For the interior, the aim was to create a sportier space fostering a seamless connection between the driver and car, aiming to enhance the sense of unity with the vehicle and provide an unforgettable driving experience. This was achieved by incorporating dedicated sports seats, aluminum pedals, and interior accents to enhance the joy of driving.

In the “Bespoke Build” program, customers can craft their own unique vehicle from a wide range of variations. Special custom options, such as dedicated brake calipers in Morizo’s signature yellow, are available to enhance the personalized experience for the customer. The goal was to create a casual luxury vehicle that customers would eagerly drive on weekends, much like a favorite pair of sneakers.

MAIN PRODUCT FEATURES OF THE NEW LBX MORIZO RR

Exceptional driving performance made possible by extensively developing the vehicle fundamentals alongside a racing driver

A dedicated platform designed to balance agility and power for a sporty AWD experience

A driving position and package crafted to pursue seamless unity between driver and car

Adoption of the world-first*1 Response-Enhancing Damping Structure (REDS) in the front lower arms

Distinctive quietness of a LEXUS, with a focus on source control measures to suppress noise and vibration

Maximized aerodynamic performance to enhance driving dynamics and design aesthetics

Delivering driving pleasure with motorsport-inspired performance and smooth acceleration

An intercooled turbocharged 1.6-liter engine engineered to push sports driving performance to the limits

Two transmission options: the Direct Shift-8AT for maximizing vehicle performance and sports driving, and a 6-speed iMT, a first for LEXUS(2)

Electronic control full-time AWD contributes to safe, secure, and sporty driving

Adoption of a braking system that maximizes driving performance potential

The design balances compactness and striking presence, backed by high-performance

Tire-conscious and dynamic proportions, unrestricted by the compact body size

Based on the premise of the cooling, aerodynamic and dynamic performance required when driving at the limit, such as on circuits, the special bumpers and grills focus a more dynamic and high-performance image

The rear design reflects a simple solid mass with low centre of gravity and dual mufflers evoke a sense of spirited driving

Addition of aluminum pads on each pedal to enhance sportiness

Specially designed front seats with integrated foam construction are adopted to provide firm support for the body even during sports driving

Customers can create their own custom vehicle from a wide range of options offered by the “Bespoke Build” ordering system

The “Bespoke Build” custom order system allows customers to choose interior colors, seat materials, belt colors, and stitching from a wide range of options to create a truly unique vehicle

Brake calipers colored in Morizo’s signature yellow are available as an exclusive option

KUNIHIKO ENDO, LEXUS LBX MORIZO RR CHIEF ENGINEER

With LBX, we aimed to transcend traditional size hierarchies, offering a blend of casual luxury that allows those who appreciate authenticity to reconnect with their true selves, driving comfortably and confidently. For the “LBX MORIZO RR,” our goal was to create a vehicle beloved by genuine car enthusiasts like Morizo―a driving companion that deeply engages with the sensory delights of sound and scent, ultimately bringing a smile to their faces. Developed extensively at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama and various circuits alongside professional driver Masahiro Sasaki, this car typically provides a relaxed, casual driving experience. Yet, when you press the accelerator for a spirited drive, it delivers performance that exceeds expectations. Stay tuned for this high-performance model that fosters enjoyable dialogue with the car, evoking smiles and an exhilarating sense of the extraordinary.

MASAHIRO, RACING DRIVER

If LBX’s HEV model is like a sneaker, then MORIZO RR can be likened to an all-purpose athletic shoe that you can wear anytime, anywhere―even capable of becoming spikes when you’re ready to move. You’ll feel the joy of driving and the thrill of acceleration from its powerful engine and Direct Shift-8AT, complemented by delightful sounds. With LBX MORIZO RR, our focus was on refining the motorsports based powertrain developed by GR while ensuring it is still infused with the distinctive Lexus refinement. Through agile development and extensive testing, both the car and the people involved in its creation experienced significant growth. We remain committed to crafting Lexus vehicles filled with excitement and playful spirit that car enthusiasts like Morizo will find truly exhilarating.

PROFILE

Racing driver from Iwate Prefecture. Participated in the 2019 Nürburgring 24 Hours race with an A90 Supra from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. Since 2021, has been competing in the Super Taikyu series with ROOKIE Racing, driving the hydrogen engine Corolla Sport alongside Morizo. Involved in the development of driving performance for GR and Lexus vehicles, and helped produce the RZ special edition model “F SPORT Performance”. Also contributed as a development driver for LBX, pursuing driving experiences that bring smiles to car enthusiasts.

(1) World’s first application on suspension systems

(2) In the Japanese market