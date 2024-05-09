The 2024 Lexus RC F Track Edition vs C8 Corvette; Which is the BETTER V8 Sports Car ?

We get a first look at the RC F which is a V8 performance car from Lexus.

On the outside of the RC F Track Edition, you will discover 19″ forged wheels, carbon fiber bodywork, carbon-ceramic brake rotors and aggressive styling.

On the inside, you will be greeted by an Alcantara covered interior.

And of course, under the hood is a 5.0L V8 that pumps out 472HP & is mated to an automatic transmission.

So is the 2024 Lexus RC F Track Edition a BETTER V8 sports car than a C8 Corvette?

Watch the video below by Raiti’s Rides and decide for yourself;

