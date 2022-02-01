Global sales for the period of January-December, 2021 were 760,012 units (106% compared to the previous year), showing a recovery trend and surpassing last year’s results. On a regional level, North America achieved approximately 332,000 units (112% compared to the previous year), and China achieved a record high of approximately 227,000 units (101% compared to the previous year), driving the recovery of global sales. On a model level, sales of electrified vehicles reached a record high of approximately 260,000 units (110% year-on-year) thanks to the strong sales of ES, RX and UX hybrid models. In addition, with the release of new NX as the first model of the next generation Lexus, and newly introduced PHEV, Lexus accelerating the practical spread of electrification to meet needs for customers and society. Lexus aims to achieve offering a full lineup of BEVs in all segments by 2030, 100% BEV sales in Europe, North America, and China, and 1 million units sold globally as a new challenge of realizing a carbon-neutral society. Furthermore, we also aim to achieve 100% BEVs globally by 2035. Lexus will continue to create vehicles that meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of our customers.

January-December, 2021 sales results by major region are as follows:

North America approx. 332,000 units (112% compared to prev. year)

China approx. 227,000 units (101% compared to prev. year)

Europe approx. 72,000 units (102% compared to prev. year)

Japan approx. 51,000 units (104% compared to prev. year)

Middle East approx. 28,000 units (103% compared to prev. year)

East Asia approx. 30,000 units (95% compared to prev. year)

Lexus International President / Chief Branding Officer, Koji Sato said,