Pic of the Day; Amelia Wilde Features in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

09/05/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

FeatureModel
– Amelia Wilde –
Amelia Wilde ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 110

 

________________________________________________________________

See more of Amelia in Edition 110 – the MAY Edition

Follow Amelia on INSTAGRAM

 ______________________________________________________________

To purchase Edition 110, Click Below;

Edition 110 - The May Edition

Edition 110 – The May Edition

Autobabes Edition 110 – May / June 2024Cover girl: Dr Mercy Li, Feature girls: Alessandra Lexii and Amelia Wilde, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Mclaren Artura, Aston martin GT4, Pininfarina Enigma, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Taycan, Nissan GT Takumi, Maserati…

Find out more on MagCloud

________________

Model
Amelia Wilde
________________

StarSign
Pisces
________________

Country of Origin 
Armenia
________________

Career Highlights
I started in October ’23, so I haven’t gathered achievements yet. But this appearance in autobabes sounds good to me 🙂
________________

Favorite Car
Bugatti Chiron in a striking shade of blue.
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
There is something undeniably sexy about someone who knows what they want and isn’t afraid to go after it.

 ________________

Likes
Dancing, travel, and reading are the fuel that ignites my passions and colors my world with vibrancy.
 ________________

Dislikes
rude people, mediocre food, and cold weather  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
As an influencer who loves to create and share content, my biggest ambition is to inspire and empower others.
________________

Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 110

________________

 

 

