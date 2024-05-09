Vasiliy Lomanchenko vs George Kambosos Press Conference and Stare Down.

George Kambosos and Vasiliy Lomachenko held their final Press Conference ahead of their huge bout this weekend.

A number of questions were mentioned of each fighter, including the preparation of each, and whether this is the final fight for Lomanchenko.

Listen in to each response and also to what is being referred to by FOX as the longest and `most intimate’ stare down in the history of boxing.

The battle for the vacant IBF Lightweight World Champion Title and IBO Lightweight World Champion Title is scheduled for Sunday 12th May and is available on Fox and Kayo Streaming Services.