Vasily Lomachenko’s camp has sought permission from Ukranian authorities to allow the boxing star to leave the war-torn country to train for a proposed fight against undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos.

According to ESPN, Lomachenko, 34, has been working on a security detail at the Ukraine-Russia border, since joining the fight to defend his country earlier this month.

Although martial law prohibits able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country due to a requirement that they help with the war effort, the report states the boxer’s team is working behind the scenes to get the green light for him to leave the country in order to prepare for the proposed bout.

It’s understood Kambosos (20-0, 10 KOs) is closing in on a deal with US promoter Lou DiBella for the proposed title defence on June 5 at Marvel Stadium.

The Sydney fighter has his eyes locked on the Ukraine star, although American WBC champ Devin Haney, who’s promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, remains in the mix due to the uncertainty surrounding Lomachenko’s availability.

Kambosos is willing to give the former champion time to leave the war-torn country to prepare but officials involved with the bout require that an opponent be locked in by the end of March to allow for the usual two month window to promote the fight in the lead up.

Lomachenko remains the front-runner for the bout if the situation in Ukraine allows him to compete.

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who also joined the fight against the Russian invasion, is also caught in a difficult situation with a rematch against Anthony Joshua pitched for May or June.

Hearn told ESPN that Joshua could take an interim bout during the difficult time in Ukraine.

“It’s a very unique, personal, emotional situation and I don’t think we can really fathom what’s going on there and what’s going through the minds of people involved there,” Hearn said.