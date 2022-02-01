In this episode on Spotify, Joe Rogan sits down with George Kamobosos Jr, who on November 2021, won the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles after his magnificent points decision defeat of Teofimo Lopez. Although a split decision on the night, the world has embraced George as the undisputed Lightweight Champion of the titles mentioned above.

In this episode with Joe Rogan, George discusses his winning strategy, his defeat of Lopez, and his outlook for the future.

JRE MMA Show #116 with George Kambosos – The Joe Rogan Experience | Podcast on Spotify