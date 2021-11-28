Australian boxing contender of Greek Heritage George Kambosos looked like a warrior worthy of any Sparta battle when he overcame the heavy favourite his American opponent, Teofimo Lopez, dominating the middle rounds and earning a split decision victory!

Lopez came out charging as promised right off the mark, but was put on the canvas by Kambosos in the first round which gave the Aussie plenty of confidence to start the fight. A follow-up drop in the same round by Kambosos was just a footwork trip and the the match was set to be one of the best fights the sport had ever seen!

The pair exchanged their own moments through the early rounds but by the fifth it was clear Kambosos had the upper hand – quite literally – with his right-handed jabs and speed causing havoc for Lopez.

Lopez would find his way back into the contest in the later rounds, landing a knockdown of his own in the 10th, and looked to have found the ascendency right when it mattered.

It wasn’t enough to convince the judges however, who scored the fight 115-111 for Kambosos, 114-113 for Lopez and 115-112 for Kambosos to crown the still undefeated Australian as the new lightweight world champion.

There are a number of fighters now in the line-up to try to take the unified belts from Kamosos, as well as the potential for Lopez rematch, however whatever happens from here, George Kambosos will remain recorded in history as the 2021 Champion!

Video Highlights below;