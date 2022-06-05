George Kambosos Jr’s score card now reads 20-1 (10 KO) whereas previously it had a 0 after the dash. His confident, brave style saw him take immense risk in the past which paid off for the Greek-Australian and that’s why Australia, and the world has fallen in love with him.

However, USA based Devin Haney’s jab managed to hold the powerful Right that Kambosos is known for, certainly loaded, but unable to be released.

The American’s record now stands as 28-0 (15 KO) and he walks away with his undefeated record fully preserved as he defeated Kambosos, to become the undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney’s win came as a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) to be the first lightweight fighter to take home the belts and the youngest in history to do so.

Kambosos does have a rematch clause in contract, with the sequel to take place once again in Australia, and he did make a number of calls for that clause to be executed before the end of the year.

The MARVEL Stadium in Melbourne had a capacity almost 50,000 string attendance, so clearly Australia loves the Golden Greek Lightweight and are keen to see him retain the title for the his country. This was in fact, the second-largest attendance at a fight in Australia’s modern boxing history, and probably one of the greatest fights ever.

Highlights below with thanks to Fox Sports.