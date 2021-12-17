FlashBack to Edition 84 with CoverGirl Lana Dealessi!

18/12/2021 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Celebrity Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

On this day in 2019, we had the pleasure to publish the stunning global model Lana Dealessi.

Below is the original posting;

Appearing in Edition 84 – The Sexy Classy Edition

CoverGirl
– Lana Dealessi –
Lana Dealessi ! – AutoBabes.com.au Edition 84


See more of Lana in Edition 84, Edition 57 , Edition 36 ..

Model
Lana Dealessi
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin
Italy
Career Highlight
Modelling with Katie Price, shooting with JTB Studios who produce the most amazing images.
If I were a Car
Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !
Best travel location
I love Vegas, USA, but would also love to visit Australia!
Biggest Turn-On
Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !
Likes
Travel, modelling and acting, company of good people!
DisLikes
Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as I think they’re quite misunderstood really !
Greatest Ambition
To live life to the fullest !
Appears in
Edition 84, 57 & 36, Cover Girl
