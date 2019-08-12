Pic of the Day; Lana Dealessi New Content

________________ Model

Lana Dealessi

________________ StarSign

Aquarius

________________ Country of Origin

Italy

________________ Career Highlight

Modelling with Katie Price, Jordan and shooting with JTB Studios. Appearing twice in autobabes.com.au

________________ If I were a Car

Mercedes SLK ! Because it’s got class !

________________ Best travel location

I love to party in Vegas, USA. It’s guaranteed good times !

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Candle lit dinner, meaningful conversation and good eye contact !

________________ Likes

Travel, modelling and acting, dancing the night away!

________________ DisLikes

Sharks, I feel bad for disliking them as they’re misunderstood really !

________________ Greatest Ambition

To live life to the fullest !

________________ Appears in

Edition 36 & 57, Cover Girl

_________________