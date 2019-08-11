Pic of the Day; Kim Beverly appears OnCover of Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition

See more of Kim in Edition 68 & Edition 82

– Appearing in Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition

Model

Kim Beverly

StarSign

Scorpio

Country of Origin

Vietnamese born American

Career Highlights

Published in Magazines, Many promotional events, runway modeling, and video hostess for Filme Pointe.

Favorite Car

My new 2019 Dodge SRT Hellcat RedEye !

Biggest Turn-On

I like a guy who can treat me like his Queen, like all women should be treated.

Likes

Modeling and Glamour

DisLikes

Arrogance.

Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow in my print and promotional modeling!

Appears in

Edition 68, FeatureGirl

Edition 82, CoverGirl

