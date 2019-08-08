Bathurst 12 Hour introduces Lamborghini Super Trofeo as Class B

The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour will see the introduction of the stunning Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo as the sole entry for Class B, providing the many teams from around the world that contest the popular one-make Super Trofeo category the opportunity to be part of one of the world’s most exciting events.

Traditionally contesting shorter sprint races, the Huracan Super Trofeo competes in endurance events around the world. As the younger sibling to the successful Huracan GT3 (which includes two Daytona 24 Hour wins to its name), it carries many similar components that has shown Lamborghini to be one of the most successful marques across the last three years of global competition.

Locally, Trofeo Motorsport – the Australian and New Zealand distributor for Lamborghini Squadra Corse – have been competing in Australian GT and a variety of Production Sports events with the new second-generation Huracan Super Trofeo EVO that was introduced for the start of the 2018 season.

At the same time, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the USA have been contesting the successful one-make Super Trofeo Championships since 2009 (Europe – Asia in 2012, USA in 2013), with a number of Australian drivers competing successfully in those championships – notably former Australian GT champion Richard Muscat and former Class I winner at the Bathurst 12 Hour – Ben Gersekowski.

Cost-wise the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO is one of the best value race cars on the market. New and second hand cars can be sourced through Trofeo Motorsport who offer full support for these beautiful race cars including spares, maintenance and transport.

“The Huracan is a fantastic car to work with and has provided us with some great results across the last three seasons,” Trofeo Motorsport Team Manager Ryan Millier explained.

As the Lamborghini Squadra Corse agent, Trofeo Motorsport have the experience and the logistics to be able to assist teams interested in competing at the 2020 12 Hour event with service and support going into the event, the opportunity for cars to be delivered to Melbourne and stored within their workshop facilities ahead of the event, whilst also being able to transport and provide crew for the event.

“With the introduction of the Pirelli AGT SuperSprint in late November [28-29], teams also have the opportunity to come and turn three hours and 40-minutes of practice on Mount Panorama to be ready for the 12 Hour,” Trofeo Motorsport General Manager David Vervaart added. “With all of the Super Trofeo championships concluding ahead of that date, and the Super Trofeo World Final finishing in Spain a month before the SuperSprint, there is a fantastic opportunity for teams to gain an upper hand before the 31 January – 2 February 12 Hour race.”

The Huracan Super Trofeo EVO is eligible in Australia for Australian GT events, the Bathurst 12 hour and Production Sports Car events nationally, offering fantastic value for owners.

For more information about the Lamborghini Super Trofeo EVO, or to discuss opportunities with the Trofeo Motorsport team to arrange a car, freight, transport or crew ahead of the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour, please contact David Vervaart via david@trofeomotorsport.com

