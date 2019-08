See more of Brook in Edition 82

________________

Model

Brook Power

________________

StarSign

Virgo

________________

Country of Origin

Hawaii

________________

Career Highlights

Published in Playboy Magazine USA

________________

Career Goals

I failed to become a Pro Surfer, so a Model who Surfs was my Plan B !

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I like a guys with a good sense of humour and a sense of who they are. Humour and Confidence are Gold.

________________

Likes

Modeling and Glamour

________________

DisLikes

Malibu Beach Regulations.

________________

Greatest Ambition

To continue to model at the best Surf Beaches in the World

________________

Appears in

Edition 82, CoverGirl

________________