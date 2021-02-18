As our fans know, we are an Online Magazine mainly and have been since we launched in 2004.

However when there is demand for print versions, and there is a very healthy, growing demand for printed magazines especially in Europe and USA, we have an account with Magcloud that prints all our editions in high quality paper!

This is the very beautiful Kim Beverley (formerly known as Kim Rodgers) from Edition 68 above. Kim featured in this edition, however she also appeared on the cover of Edition 82. Both of these are available to be printed at Magcloud as well as all other editions.