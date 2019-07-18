Pic of the Day; Kim Beverly Appears OnCover of Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition

|
– Appearing in Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition
CoverGirl
– Kim Beverly-
Kim Beverly ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 82
See more of Kim in Edition 68 & Edition 82
Model
Kim Beverly
StarSign
Scorpio
Country of Origin
Vietnamese born American
Career Highlights
Published in Magazines, Many promotional events, runway modeling, and video hostess for Filme Pointe.
Favorite Car
My new 2019 Dodge SRT Hellcat RedEye !
Biggest Turn-On
I like a guy who can treat me like his Queen, like all women should be treated.
Likes
Modeling and Glamour
DisLikes
Arrogance.
Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow in my print and promotional modeling!
Appears in
Edition 68, FeatureGirl
Edition 82, CoverGirl
