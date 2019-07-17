IAN MOSS ANNOUNCES MATCHBOOK 30TH ANNIVERSARY REGIONAL SOLO TOUR 2020!

Hot on the heels of announcing his metro Matchbook 30th Anniversary Tour dates, Ian Moss has, due to demand, announced further dates and will be taking the iconic album on the road across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania from February 2020.
Mossy’s debut album Matchbook was released on 1 August, 1989 and peaked at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart. It remained in the Top 10 for an amazing 14 weeks, shipping more than 200,000 copies in the first 12 months alone and went on to see “Mossy” take away Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist – Album, Breakthrough Artist – Single and Song of the Year (shared with Don Walker) for Tucker’s Daughter, as well as being nominated for Single of the Year at the 1990 ARIA Awards.
Six of the album’s 10 songs, including Tucker’s Daughter, were written by Cold Chisel bandmate Don Walker; two were co-written by Moss and Walker; and one co-written by Moss, Walker and Cold Chisel drummer, Steve Prestwich.
Ian said, “Touring into the heartland that is regional Australia has always been something that I have looked forward to for over 40 years, especially meeting the fans & hearing their stories. The audiences have always been supportive, and I’m looking forward to getting back out there next year and sharing this special Matchbook 30th anniversary with them”
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links listed below. People who choose to ignore this clear advice and who instead use search engines like Google to find tickets typically get steered to unofficial reselling sites like Viagogo that often lead to rip offs.
Tickets to the Matchbook 30th Anniversary Solo Regional Tour go on sale to the general public at 9.00am local times, Friday, 19 July 2019.
Fan Club, Venue and ticketing outlets: Members of Ian’s mailing list as well as venue and ticket outlet mailing lists, will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from Thursday 18 July at 9.00am until Friday 19 July at 9.00am (all local times).
IAN MOSS
MATCHBOOK 30 – SOLO & ACOUSTIC
Tickets for all shows available from ianmoss.com.au/tour
Friday, 28 February 2020
Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
Saturday, 29 February 2020
Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW
Friday, 6 March 2020
Theatre Royal, Hobart TAS
Saturday, 7 March 2020
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Friday, 13 March 2020
Bendigo Capital Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Saturday, 14 March 2020
Eastbank Centre, Shepparton VIC
Friday, 20 March 2020
Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Dubbo NSW
Saturday, 21 March 2020
Tamworth Town Hall, Tamworth NSW
Friday, 27 March 2020
Park Lane Theatre, Lennox Head NSW
Saturday, 28 March 2020
Jetty Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
Friday, 3 April 2020
Latrobe Town Hall, Traralgon VIC
Saturday, 4 April 2020
The Wedge, Sale VIC
Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC
Friday, 1 May 2020
Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura VIC
Saturday, 2 May 2020
Broken Hill Civic Centre, Broken Hill NSW
Friday, 8 May 2020
The Art House, Wyong NSW
Saturday, 9 May 2020
The Glasshouse, Port Macquarie NSW
#Matchbook30
Facebook: @ianmossmusic
Twitter: @ianmossmusic
Instagram: @ianmossmusic
Be the first to comment