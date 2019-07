– Appearing in Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition FeatureGirl

– Viviane Leigh –

________________ Model

Viviane Leigh

________________ StarSign

Gemini

________________ Country of Origin

Vietnamese/Australian

________________ Career Highlights

Being published as a Playboy model.

________________ Favorite Travel Destination

Snorkelling on the Gili Islands, where Cassandra Keyes discovered me for Playboy!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Communication. Sex is about rhythm and harmony.

________________ Likes

Playboy

________________ DisLikes

Cold Weather.

________________ Greatest Ambition

To continue to grow my modeling and do more work with Playboy!

________________ Appears in

Edition 82, FeatureGirl

________________