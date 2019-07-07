Pic of the Day; Kim Beverly appears On Cover of Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition

07/07/2019 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 82 – The Sexy Sunset Edition

CoverGirl
– Kim Beverly-
Kim Beverly ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 82

<< Previous                     

________________________________________________________________

See more of Kim in Edition 68 & Edition 82

______________________________________________________________

 

________________

Model
Kim Beverly
________________

StarSign
Scorpio
________________

Country of Origin
Vietnamese born American
________________

Career Highlights
Published in Magazines, Many promotional events, runway modeling, and video hostess for Filme Pointe.
________________

Favorite Car
My new 2019 Dodge SRT Hellcat RedEye !
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
 I like a guy who can treat me like his Queen, like all women should be treated.
________________

Likes
Modeling and Glamour
 ________________

DisLikes
Arrogance.
 ________________

Greatest Ambition
To continue to grow in my print and promotional modeling!
________________

Appears in
Edition 68, FeatureGirl
Edition 82, CoverGirl
________________

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*