Happy 4th July with Kim Beverly in Edition 82!

Kim Beverly has kindly provided this gorgeous 4th of July pic ahead of our release of Edition 82 with her on cover!

The photo was taken by local photographer Maurice Kelly in California USA, and you may recognise Kim’s curves from her feature appearance in Edition 68! At the time though, you knew her as Kim Rodgers!

What makes this photo really special, besides the glowing abundance of Kim Beverly of course, is the American muscle car that Kim just picked up! It is in fact, a 2019 Dodge SRT Hellcat Redeye and is boasts 797 horsepower and 0-60mph in 3.4 seconds! That’s a lot of power for anyone, but Kimmy has a way of handling that power as she relates to her car;

“My Dodge Hellcat Redeye and myself are really very similar!”, she says in our Edition 82 interview! “She’s a Cranberry Plum colour and that’s my favourite colour, she’s got this sweet purrrr yet at the same time she has this roar displaying power & strength that comes out when needed!” “And that is how I am! “Oh and her curves !” “Well you know how men love curves lol!”, she laughs

Indeed we do !

Happy 4th of July to all our American friends and followers, and be sure to keep an eye out for Kim’s cover to be launched this weekend 6th July!