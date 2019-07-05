Craft-Bamboo Racing heads to Fuji Speedway with strong form for second half of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia

The first half of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia saw Craft-Bamboo Racing realize the potential of the Mercedes-AMG GT3, finishing in the top-three on several occasions including two outright GT3 victories in Sepang and Suzuka. It has also been a strong first half of the season for the sole GT4 entry, with the team having scored four podiums including a class victory in Buriram. The team heads to Fuji Speedway with high expectations for Rounds 7 & 8, in the foothills of the iconic Mt. Fuji.

The Season So Far

#55 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Daniel Au and Melvin Moh have made progress with each passing round in the first half of the 2019 Blancpain GT World Challenge Asia season. With 2019 being Au’s rookie season in a GT3 car, AMG Academy instructor Melvin Moh was drafted in to speed up the learning curve. Good teamwork and guidance meant that the Singaporean-Malaysian pair have made significant progress with each race weekend, and will be looking to continue their climb up the field in Fuji.

#88 Mercedes-AMG GT3

Taiwanese GT driver Jeffrey Lee and Belgian young gun Alessio Picariello have been on top form in the first half of the season, taking two victories in the first 3 weekends of the season. Their first taste of glory came at the first race of the season in Sepang when Picariello stormed through the field to take the win, and the second in Suzuka where Lee produced a defensive masterclass to stay in front of the faster pro drivers. The pair will be looking to carry their momentum into the second half of the season, with sights set on fighting for the Pro-Am championship.

#99 Mercedes-AMG GT3

The Silver Cup pairing of three-time Macau winner Darryl O’Young and two-time IMSA Champion Christina Nielsen have also shown their strong form and capabilities with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 this year. The #99 pair not only finished on the podium in Malaysia, but also have often demonstrated their potential by consistently fighting at the front. Nielsen’s racecraft has given the pair many opportunities to fight back later on in races and O’Young’s overtaking prowess has also shone through, when the Hong Kong race driver went from 5th to 1st in a daring first lap overtake in Sepang. Expect more from the #99 pair in the latter half of this season, as the pair’s dynamic continues to improve throughout the 2019 season.

#77 Mercedes-AMG GT4

The 2017 GT4 Champion pairing of Frank Yu and Jean-Marc Merlin have had an incredible first half of the season, scoring 4 podium results including a class victory in Thailand. For the upcoming round in Fuji, experienced Hong Kong race driver David Pun will replace Frank Yu. Pun is no stranger to GT Racing; he has multiple years of single seater experience and is currently competing in the in the 2019 Ferrari Challenge. The pair will be looking to take the fight to the leaders in GT4 class, and the slight balance-of-performance adjustment this weekend should see Pun and Merlin given the best chance of a podium result.

Championship Standings

Craft-Bamboo Racing currently sit 2nd place in the Teams Championship, and 3rd in the GT4 class.

The #88 J-Fly Racing pair of Jeffrey Lee and Alessio Picariello have moved up the table P5 in the outright GT3 Standings. The #99 entry of Darryl O’Young and Christina Nielsen are in P10 overall, with the #55 pair of Daniel Au and Melvin Moh in P23. Frank Yu and Jean-Marc Merlin are currently in 2nd place in the GT4 class after a run of great performances in the first half of the season.

The Weekend Ahead

The conditions in Fuji are set to be challenging, with heavy rain and fog expected throughout the sessions over the weekend. Temperatures are fairly stable, ranging from 21 to 24 degrees celcius, but gusty winds and consistent heavy rain throughout the weekend will undoubtedly test the teams and the drivers’ confidence in these tricky conditions.

Fuji Schedule

Friday [5 July]

1240 – Free Practice 1

1555 – Free Practice 2

Friday [5 July] 1240 – Free Practice 1 1555 – Free Practice 2 Saturday [6 July]

0800 – Official Practice

1025 – GT4 Qualifying

1112 – GT3 Qualifying

1545 – Race 1

0800 – Official Practice 1025 – GT4 Qualifying 1112 – GT3 Qualifying 1545 – Race 1 Sunday [7 July]

1305 – Race 2