Craft-Bamboo Racing announces two-car entry for 2026 Bathurst 12 Hour

The February 13-15 event is the season opener for the 2026 Intercontinental GT Challenge

Craft-Bamboo Racing will field two Mercedes-AMG GT3 entries at this prestigious enduro

The team, which has a proven track record at Mount Panorama, is currently finalising driver line-ups

Craft-Bamboo Racing is pleased to announce its return to the iconic Mount Panorama for the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour, fielding a two-car Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry for what is the opening round of the 2026 Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) season.

The Bathurst 12 Hour has long been a highlight on Craft-Bamboo Racing’s calendar, with the team consistently delivering standout performances across its eight attempts.

Over the years, its report card has included third overall on debut in 2015 following an exciting last lap overtake; as well as a memorable second overall in 2022 which saw a remarkable comeback starting from the back of the grid for the 12 hour enduro.

Earlier this year, the Hong Kong team claimed pole position at the 2025 instalment and was again in the frame to stand on the podium until the very final moments, ultimately finishing fifth overall when a late fuel stop following the second longest green flag stretch in the race’s history dropped them from P2 at the checkered flag.

2026 marks the 23rd edition of this celebrated event at Mount Panorama, renowned as one of the greatest tests for drivers and teams thanks to its combination of high-speed straights and 23 challenging corners, compounded by varying weather conditions.

This event represents the perfect starting point for the new season for the IGTC, in which Craft-Bamboo Racing tasted success recently, with an incredible come from behind Pro-Am victory at the Suzuka 1000.

The driver line-ups for Craft-Bamboo Racing’s two-car entry will be announced in due course, with one Pro-Am entry still in discussion with drivers and currently still open for inquiries. In the meantime, the team will continue preparations as it gets ready to target its first overall Bathurst 12 Hour victory – a milestone which would be highly rewarding on its own, but would also bring a strong start to the 2026 race season.

Darryl O’Young

Director Craft-Bamboo Racing