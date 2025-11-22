TOYOTA GAZOO Racing trio face off in desert decider

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team drivers Elfyn Evans, Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä will face off to be crowned world champion when the all-new Rally Saudia Arabia stages the final and deciding round of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship on November 26-29.

This has been a record-breaking year for TGR-WRT, and its 12 wins from the 13 rounds held so far equal the best tally ever achieved by a manufacturer in a single season. Having already clinched a fifth consecutive manufacturers’ title, the team is now preparing for three of its crews to exclusively battle one last time to win the drivers’ and co-drivers’ crowns.

In pursuit of their first world titles, Evans and co-driver Scott Martin currently lead the standings following an incredibly consistent campaign to this point, in which they have finished every single rally inside the top six. That has included two wins and six other podiums, with four successive second places in the last four events.

Just three points behind after winning a tight battle with Evans for victory on the previous event at Rally Japan, Ogier has a chance to achieve a record-equalling ninth world championship and a first for co-driver Vincent Landais. Together they have been on the podium in nine of the 10 rounds they have started this year, winning six of them.

Also in contention to claim what would be a third world title are Rovanperä and his co-driver Jonne Halttunen. After three wins and two other podiums this season, Rovanperä will hope to be able to close a deficit of 24 points in what will be his final WRC start before he makes a groundbreaking switch to compete in single-seater circuit racing with the support of TGR next year.

Additionally in action at the wheel of GR YARIS Rally1 cars in Saudi Arabia once again will be Takamoto Katsuta and Aaron Johnston as well as the TGR-WRT2 crew of Sami Pajari and Marko Salminen, fresh from taking their maiden WRC podium at Rally Japan.

For the final round of the season, the four main TGR-WRT entries will once more be decked out in the silver livery previously used for the European summer rallies. As well as proving popular with fans, the lighter shade helps to keep the cars and crews cooler between stages by reflecting more of the heat from the sun, which will form part of the considerable challenge on the WRC’s first visit to Saudi Arabia.

Based out of the city of Jeddah, the event provides a trip into the unknown for the crews with organisers promising a mix of mountain, volcano and desert terrain. Some of the gravel roads are expected to be relatively smooth and fast with a hard base, while desert sections will be softer and others will be rough and rocky. This character can change within each stage, demanding a compromise in both car setup and driving style between speed and reliability.

The service park is located close to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and the rally will start nearby on Wednesday evening with an asphalt super special stage. The same test is run again at the end of Thursday, following two loops of three stages to the north. Friday is then the longest day of the rally, with 141.72 competitive kilometres driven across another two loops of three stages. The rally ends on Saturday following three tests including two passes of Thahban – the second pass serving as a potentially decisive season-ending Power Stage.

Nine GR Yaris Rally2 cars are entered for Rally Saudi Arabia: more than any other car. This year’s WRC2 champion Oliver Solberg – recently confirmed for a TGR-WRT Rally1 drive in 2026 – pilots his Printsport-entered car with a chance to gain valuable knowledge of the event. Those registered to compete for WRC2 points include Roope Korhonen of Rautio Motorsport, Teo Martín Motorsport drivers Jan Solans, Alejandro Cachón and Diego Domínguez, Kajetan Kajetanowicz with Rallylab Technology and Fabio Schwarz (Armin Schwarz Driving Experience). Joining the GR Yaris Rally2 ranks for this event are Saudi driver Hamza Bakhashab – whose father Abdullah drove Toyota cars in the WRC from 1998 to 2002 – and Spaniard Miguel Díaz-Aboitiz with the Calm Competició team.