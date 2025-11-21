Kylie Prindesis in 2026 Lingerie Glamour Calendar!

Yes she’s back!

The gorgeous covergirl @KyliePrindesis is back once more to share the gorgeous photos from her #Edition 116 cover spread in her first calendar series with us – the 2026 Lingerie Glamour Calendar!

Kylie was of course our Edition 3 cover girl when she was a Miss Australia Finalist. 20 years later, she was on eth cover of our 20th Anniversary Edition and she looked AMAZING!

Her 2026 Glamour Calendar is also amazing, and can be found at our autobabesStore!

Each calendar is ;

Full A3 Sized Poster Calendars

Printed on quality 200 gsm Gloss coated paper

Printed using a 4 * UV protected ink system

Hanging Spiral at top

Each with Calendar Month on the photo

No seems, No offset, No folds. Just a beautiful, full colour photo.

These are the best calendars in the business and that’s why they’ve been so highly anticipated each year, perfectly timed for an excellent XMas gift!

Each is USD$25 / AUD$39.99 and available now as below;