Pic of the Day; Chessy Banks appears #OnCover of Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

Appearing in Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

CoverModel
– Chessy Banks –
Chessy Banks! Autobabes.com.au Edition 119

 

 

 

See more of Chessy in and Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition.

Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

Autobabes Edition 119 – November / December 2025Cover girl: Chessy Banks, Feature girls: Natali Amari and Lexi Rainz features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Lamborghini Fenomeno, McLaren 750S JC96 Speedster, Ferrari SC40, Corvette CX.R Concept and Corvette CX, Mercedes AMG…

Model
Chessy Banks
StarSign
Capricorn
Country of Origin 
Scotland
Career Highlights
Two appearances in autobabes Magazine.
Favorite Car
Aston Martin DB7!
Biggest Turn-On
I’m in my greatest love affair right now, and fingers crossed, I hope it lasts

Likes
Fashion, Traveling!
Dislikes
Bad Manners.  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
To grow in confidence, creativity that leads me to making more glamorous and sexy content.
Appears in
Cover Model, Edition 119

