Pic of the Day; Chessy Banks appears #OnCover of Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

________________ Model

Chessy Banks

________________ StarSign

Capricorn

________________ Country of Origin

Scotland

________________ Career Highlights

Two appearances in autobabes Magazine.

________________ Favorite Car

Aston Martin DB7!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

I’m in my greatest love affair right now, and fingers crossed, I hope it lasts

________________ Likes

Fashion, Traveling!

________________ Dislikes

Bad Manners. ________________ Greatest Ambition

To grow in confidence, creativity that leads me to making more glamorous and sexy content.

________________ Appears in

Cover Model, Edition 119 ________________