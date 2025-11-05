Pic of the Day; Natalie Amari Features in Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

Appearing in Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

FeatureModel
Natalie Amari
Natali Amari ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 119

 

 

 

See more of Natalie in and Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition.

Model
Natalie Amari
StarSign
Sagittarius
Country of Origin 
USA
Career Highlights
NYFW 2025 for multiple brands, Muses Takeover Bali Edition, Los Angeles and Las Vegas Swim Week.
Favorite Car
1987 Chevy S10 Blazer!
Biggest Turn-On
Confidence gets me every time, not the loud kind, but the quiet, steady kind

Likes
Vintage lingerie, the smell of rain, gold jewelry, quiet confidence.
Dislikes
Lukewarm coffee, cynicism pretending to be intelligent.

Greatest Ambition 
I want to build a career that's equal parts art and impact, an have fun
while doing it.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 119

