Pic of the Day; Natalie Amari Features in Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

________________ Model

Natalie Amari

________________ StarSign

Sagittarius

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

NYFW 2025 for multiple brands, Muses Takeover Bali Edition, Los Angeles and Las Vegas Swim Week.

________________ Favorite Car

1987 Chevy S10 Blazer!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

Confidence gets me every time, not the loud kind, but the quiet, steady kind

________________ Likes

Vintage lingerie, the smell of rain, gold jewelry, quiet confidence.

________________ Dislikes

Lukewarm coffee, cynicism pretending to be intelligent. ________________ Greatest Ambition

I want to build a career that’s equal parts art and impact, an have fun

while doing it.

________________ Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 119 ________________