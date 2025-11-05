TOYOTA GAZOO Racing set for season finale

Following seven rounds across four continents and 64 hours of racing, the final stage is set for a day-night showdown in Bahrain, which hosts WEC for the 14th time. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing travels to Bahrain determined to end a difficult season on a high note.

In the team’s home race at Fuji Speedway last time out, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries challenged at the front in their #7 GR010 HYBRID until misfortune intervened. They will resume the fight for the team’s first podium of the year in Bahrain.

Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa won the race in Bahrain a year ago. This season they aim to bounce back after a disappointing Fuji race, which effectively ended in the opening minutes when their #8 GR010 HYBRID was hit by another Hypercar.

A year ago, Bahrain International Circuit witnessed a spectacular conclusion to the 2024 manufacturers’ World Championship when the team’s 10th victory in the Gulf kingdom secured the crown for a record sixth consecutive season. The 5.412km circuit has suited the GR010 HYBRIDs in recent years. The #7 car’s retirement last year ended a run of four consecutive one-two Hypercar finishes – six when including results from its predecessor, the TS050 HYBRID.

Track action gets underway on Thursday with two free practice sessions, the first in daytime conditions and the second running at night. On Friday at 4.40pm local time (2.40pm CET), the final qualifying of the season will decide the grid for Saturday’s race, which starts at 2pm local time (midday CET).

The annual WEC Rookie Test once again takes place on Sunday, when Ben Barnicoat and Sacha Fenestraz will drive a GR010 HYBRID as part of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s commitment to offering opportunities to new drivers. Ben, an IMSA champion at the wheel of a Lexus RC F GT3, participated in the Rookie Test in 2024 while Sacha will make his Hypercar debut. He participates in Super Formula with Vantelin Team TOM’S, and is currently fifth in the Super GT standings this season for TGR Team SARD.