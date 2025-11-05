TOYOTA GAZOO Racing set for season finale

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing concludes the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) season with the eighth and final round, the 8 Hours of Bahrain on Saturday 8 November.
Following seven rounds across four continents and 64 hours of racing, the final stage is set for a day-night showdown in Bahrain, which hosts WEC for the 14th time. TOYOTA GAZOO Racing travels to Bahrain determined to end a difficult season on a high note.
In the team’s home race at Fuji Speedway last time out, Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Nyck de Vries challenged at the front in their #7 GR010 HYBRID until misfortune intervened. They will resume the fight for the team’s first podium of the year in Bahrain.
Sébastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa won the race in Bahrain a year ago. This season they aim to bounce back after a disappointing Fuji race, which effectively ended in the opening minutes when their #8 GR010 HYBRID was hit by another Hypercar.
A year ago, Bahrain International Circuit witnessed a spectacular conclusion to the 2024 manufacturers’ World Championship when the team’s 10th victory in the Gulf kingdom secured the crown for a record sixth consecutive season. The 5.412km circuit has suited the GR010 HYBRIDs in recent years. The #7 car’s retirement last year ended a run of four consecutive one-two Hypercar finishes – six when including results from its predecessor, the TS050 HYBRID.
Track action gets underway on Thursday with two free practice sessions, the first in daytime conditions and the second running at night. On Friday at 4.40pm local time (2.40pm CET), the final qualifying of the season will decide the grid for Saturday’s race, which starts at 2pm local time (midday CET).
The annual WEC Rookie Test once again takes place on Sunday, when Ben Barnicoat and Sacha Fenestraz will drive a GR010 HYBRID as part of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s commitment to offering opportunities to new drivers. Ben, an IMSA champion at the wheel of a Lexus RC F GT3, participated in the Rookie Test in 2024 while Sacha will make his Hypercar debut. He participates in Super Formula with Vantelin Team TOM’S, and is currently fifth in the Super GT standings this season for TGR Team SARD.
Kamui Kobayashi (Team Principal and driver, car #7):
“It’s been a challenging year for the whole team, but we want to end it with a positive result in Bahrain. We have some great memories of races there and our car has worked well on this track in the past. We’ll see if that’s the case again this year, but we will be pushing until the final laps to stand on the podium again.”
Mike Conway (Driver, car #7):
“It was great at Fuji to be in the podium fight at one stage; that’s where we want to be racing. Unfortunately, circumstances didn’t help us, and we couldn’t finish on the podium, but we will take encouragement from that experience going into Bahrain. It’s the last race of the year so obviously we all want to end it on a positive note.”
Nyck de Vries (Driver, car #7):
“I enjoy racing in Bahrain; it’s a fun circuit. This is our last chance this season to finish on the podium and we’re all motivated to do that. We know it will not be easy, and we will need to execute a perfect race, but we’re ready for the challenge. The competition in Hypercar will be tough as always and I’m looking forward to it.”
Sébastien Buemi (Driver, car #8):
“Bahrain is a special place for me and for the team, and I very much enjoy racing there. We’ve had so much success at this track in the past, but last year was particularly memorable. To fight back to win the race and the World Championship was an amazing feeling. I know it will be difficult to repeat that victory this year, but we will all fight hard to finish the season strongly.”
Brendon Hartley (Driver, car #8):
“Fuji didn’t go our way, and we expect a big fight in Bahrain as well, because it’s the end of the season and there’s a lot to fight for in the World Championship. The competition will be intense again, but we’re looking forward to it. We need to focus on keeping it clean, maximising what we have, and hopefully we can come away with a good result.”
Ryo Hirakawa (Driver, car #8):
“Everyone in the team has worked so hard this year, but it’s been difficult, and the results have not been what we wanted. So, let’s push one last time to get a good result. I like racing in Bahrain, and our car has gone well there, so I hope this will be the case again next week. Of course, the competition is very strong, and a podium will not be easy, but we will keep fighting.”
from 2024 Round8 8 Hours of Bahrain
