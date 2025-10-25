GR Yaris M Concept to Make Racing Debut in the Super Taikyu Series at Okayama

Vehicles such as the GR Yaris have a front-mounted engine, concentrating the load on the front tires during all driving operations of braking, steering, and acceleration. In circuit environments, this significantly affects tire wear and leads to a tendency for understeer*2 when cornering at the limit due to reduced grip.

To fundamentally change that behavior and create a car that allows drivers to control it exactly as they intend, Morizo and the development team members decided―through participation in the Super Taikyu Series―to fundamentally review the car’s structure and weight distribution. The result was the GR Yaris M concept, which adopts a midship 4WD layout. The name “M concept” derives from the initial “M” of both midship and Morizo.