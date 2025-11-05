Pic of the Day; Lexi Rainz Features in Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition

See more of Lexi in and Edition 119 – The Sexy Manor Edition.

________________

Model

Lexi Rainz

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlights

Most people have no idea that I have three degrees and run two businesses.

________________

Favorite Car

My diamond painted pink jeep Wrangler!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Confident men, secure with their self, has a good sense of humor, and does not take life to serious

________________

Likes

Beaches and the outdoors.

________________

Dislikes

Cold weather, gloomy days, no sunshine . ________________

Greatest Ambition

to continue to model and appear in as many covers as I can.

________________

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 119

________________