Featured Gallery: Halley Madiison

All dolled up and dressed down in sexy black lingerie is Canadian model, Halley Madiison.

This beautiful international model is on set of her bedroom with photographer, Cassandra Keyes.

It’s safe to say with a set as hot as this one, Halley is sure to become a favorite in no time. When it comes to what makes her, her, it’s positivity and a lust for life. An experienced model, Halley’s grateful to be living out her dreams.

“I am a makeup artist, hairstylist, actress, and model,” she shares. “I’m walking on sunshine. The best thing you can do for yourself is live a life that’s fulfilling, and do all the things that make you happy.”

Keep doing your thing Halley. Indulge in this beauty, on Playboy Plus!