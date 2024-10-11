Special Feature Gallery 2: Alessandra Lexii and the Lil’ Bastard Porsche

This shoot, featuring the gorgeous Alessandra Lexii took place on September 30 and that date is quite significant.

Firstly, the car is a 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder which was Porsche’s most desirable sports racer of the day.

In fact, the legendary actor James Dean owned a silver one in 1955 that replaced his 356 Speedster which was a much slower car. He had actually named the car the ‘Lil’ Bastard’, but it’s not clear as to why.

On September 30 in 1955, the Lil Bastard was the Little Bastard that Dean was killed in on the way to a race meeting at Salinas, California. It was a tragic end to a legend actor of his time. But here we offer a little tribute photoshoot (hence the black) that pays some homage to the great actor and that great car. There are also a few others present here and although the car that appears is a replica, it still is secondary, in this photo set, to the lovely Alessandra.

Enjoy the public pics below, and we have something special also for our members.

