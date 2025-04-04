Radical Motorsport and Craft-Bamboo Racing Announces Radical Japan Partnership

Osaka, Japan – Craft-Bamboo Racing is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Radical Motorsport to launch Radical Japan in the Japanese motorsport market. Radical Motorsport is the UK’s largest race car manufacturer and second globally only to Porsche, to bring the award-winning Radical SR3 XXR—the world’s best-selling purpose-built race car—and other Radical race car models to Japan. As the official distributor in Japan, Radical Japan will provide sales, technical and parts support, as well as exclusive racing experiences for motorsport enthusiasts across the country.

Radical’s arrival in Japan opens up exciting new opportunities for drivers seeking an accessible, high-performance race car designed to deliver pure driving thrills.

With over 3,000 race cars delivered worldwide and a dealer network spanning 20+ countries, Radical’s reputation for lightweight, aerodynamically advanced machines aligns perfectly with Japan’s motorsport culture. The 5th-generation SR3 XXR, engineered at Radical’s Cambridgeshire headquarters, embodies the brand’s philosophy: “Sophisticated where it has to be, simple wherever it can be.”

This partnership marks Radical’s official entry into Japan, alongside its 14 single-make Radical Cup championships worldwide. Japanese fans can now look forward to exclusive events, experiences, and competitions in the near future. More details to be announced soon.

Darryl O’Young

Director | Radical Japan & Craft-Bamboo Racing

“This is an exciting project for Craft-Bamboo Racing as part of our company expansion into Japan. Radical Motorsport develops exciting racing cars that are suitable for drivers of all levels. The SR3 XXR is perfect for novice entry level drivers, but also challenges the most experienced racing drivers. It’s a car for everyone, with a great price point compared to GT cars and laps only a few seconds slower than a GT3 car. I drove our brand new SR3 XXR demonstrator at the Magarigawa Club circuit last week in Chiba and it was phenomenal with the amount of grip available. The Radical really challenged me, especially with how stable the car was under braking and in the high speed corners, so I kept finding more lap time as I pushed harder into the corners each lap. We have a lot of exciting plans for Radical Japan, which will ensure customers have full support directly in Japan.”

Daniel Redpath

Chief Commercial Officer | Radical Motorsport