Ford x Hennessey Take on HTX | Ford Mustang | Ford Bronco Raptor | Ford Raptor

This is pure, unfiltered Hennessey horsepower. Watch as the 1,000-hp Super Venom Mustang, VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor, and VelociRaptor 600 Raptor hit the streets in a wicked display of speed, sound, and attitude. From tire-shredding launches to roaring flybys, this trio doesn’t just turn heads—they break necks.

⚡ Hennessey Super Venom Mustang – 1,000 horsepower of American muscle, reborn.

⚡ VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Raptor – Off-road dominance meets Hennessey power.

⚡ VelociRaptor 600 Raptor – A supercharged beast built for any terrain.