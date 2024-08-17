New Venom F5 ‘Stealth Series’ Celebrates Extreme Personalization

Only available on track-focused Revolution models, the Stealth Series balances exposed carbon fiber, in black and tinted forms, with painstakingly hand-painted body panels. Unique to the Stealth Series, the exposed carbon fiber runs from the nose-mounted ‘H-badge’ down the entire spine of the hypercar. The exposed carbon ‘reveal’ initially broadens to meet the windscreen before flowing over the roof and narrowing organically – past the engine cover for the 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged ‘Fury’ motor – right to rear deck’s trailing edge above the mid-mounted quad tailpipes.

Beyond the meticulous engineering and construction of the car and its powertrain, each Stealth model requires around 2,350 manhours just to create the flawless carbon fiber body and chassis, with a further 650 to 750 manhours to complete each complex paint treatment. Craftsmen hand lay the cosmetic carbon fiber, hand-paint every exterior panel, painstakingly upholster every piece of the dash, seats, and doors, embroider the ‘Hennessey’ script, and include personalized ‘easter eggs’ – unique to each customer. Every detail is considered in the utmost detail by Hennessey’s design team, from using the finest hand-laid carbon fiber found anywhere in the automotive industry, to the imperceptible surface changes from exposed carbon, to paint, to accent color on the bodywork.

Just three of the uniquely American models make up the ultra-exclusive series of Venom F5 hypercars. Part of the 99-car total Venom F5 production run, all three models sold even before the series was shown at The Quail, during Monterey Car Week.

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO:

“Everyone knows that the Venom F5 is the most extreme, powerful, and visceral pure-combustion hypercar in the world, but the real selling point for our customers is the craftmanship, quality, beauty, and attention to detail. Combining all these elements into the Stealth Series creates a unique art piece that celebrates the finest craftmanship alongside raw, visceral, unapologetic American horsepower.”

Hennessey’s design team works closely with Stealth Series owners to curate a specification that will achieve immortality through careful, thoughtful personalization. For example, unique features on the Stealth Series specifications shown at The Quail include tinted carbon fiber inside and out, body color-matched brake calipers, and personal racing numbers ghosted into the carbon fiber.

Nathan Malinick, Hennessey Director of Design:

“In creating the unique specification for the limited-edition Venom F5 Stealth Series, we were inspired by the hypercar’s aerodynamic form and the beauty, authenticity, and craftmanship of its exposed carbon fiber. The Stealth Series is a ‘best of both worlds’ presentation of exquisite, exposed carbon fiber and world-class, impactful paintwork that accentuates the F5’s form.”

Hennessey debuted the Venom F5 Stealth Series at The Quail on Friday August 16 during Monterey Car Week in California. The Hennessey display featured a Revolution Roadster and Revolution Coupe version of the Stealth Series cars with attendees able to soak up the quality and attention to detail in the Californian sun. While exact customer specification costs remain private, the complete build price for each Stealth Series car exceeds $3 million.

The third Stealth Series model is a Venom F5 Revolution in coupe form. Distinguishing the track-honed Revolution from its regular Coupe sibling is a full-width rear-mounted carbon fiber wing, roof-mounted air scoop, a significantly larger front splitter and rear diffuser. The Revolution features reworked suspension, engine cooling, and digital telemetry alongside dive planes ahead of each front wheel that channel air to improve grip at turn-in.

In March this year, a Revolution coupe confirmed the Venom F5’s status as ‘America’s Hypercar’ by setting a new production car lap record of 2:10.90 at Circuit of The Americas. The company then turned its engineering focus to a push towards the car’s +300 mph V-max, building on the 271.6 mph set during its development. Continuing its evolution, Hennessey set a production car World Record speed achieving 221.92 mph in the standing half mile.

Design, specification, and assembly of each Venom F5 is carried out just 100 miles from COTA at Hennessey’s HQ in Sealy, Texas. Hennessey has already built and delivered 24 Venom F5 Coupe, Roadster, and Revolution models to customers across the U.S. and around the world with a further 16 orders booking out build slots through 2024 and 2025.

Potential buyers can apply to own a Venom F5 at HennesseySpecialVehicles.com. Alternatively, interested parties can call Hennessey on +1 979 885 1300, or contact the company’s network of U.S. and international retailers.