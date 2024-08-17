Pic of the Day; Kayla Ashton Features in Edition 111 – The Sexy Spirit Edition

________________ Model

Kayla Ashton

________________ StarSign

Aries

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Gracing many magazines covers to walking the runway as a Playboy Bunny. And this appearance in autobabes 🙂

________________ Favorite Car

Blacked out McLaren 720S.

________________ Biggest Turn-On

My handsome tatted up redhead!

Animals, Music and Cars.

________________ Dislikes

Winters in Canada.

To continue success as a model whilst also coaching my clients towards kicking down doors!

________________ Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 111