Pic of the Day; Cinnamon Dreams Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

See more of Cinnamon in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition

Model

Cinnamon Dreams

StarSign

Capricorn

Country of Origin

American / Swedish

Career Highlights

Where do I start 🙂 .. So many runways, fashion shows and magazines

Favorite Car

Aston Martin DB11.

Biggest Turn-On

I adore a guy who exudes confidence and charisma, someone who knows who he is and isn’t afraid to show it!

Likes

Surfing, hiking, yoga, stargazing, gourmet food, fashion, travel, and spending time in nature.

Dislikes

Negativity, pollution, fast food, dishonesty, and being confined indoors for too long. ________________

Greatest Ambition

In a nutshell, my ambitions and passions revolve around creativity, sustainability, empowerment, and exploration. Life is too short to live any other way than passionately and ambitiously, don’t you think?

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 112

