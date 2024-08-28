Pic of the Day; Cinnamon Dreams Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

28/08/2024 autobabes_iMag Autobabes Models, Latest News, Pic of the Day 0

Appearing in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition

FeatureModel
– Cinnamon Dreams –
Cinnamon Dreams ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 112

 

<< Previous                                                    

________________________________________________________________

See more of Cinnamon in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition

Follow Cinnamon on INSTAGRAM

 ______________________________________________________________

To purchase Edition 112, Click Below;

Edition 112 - The Spring 24 Edition.

Edition 112 – The Spring 24 Edition.

Autobabes Edition 112 – September / October 2024Cover girl: Monique Lester, Feature girls: Monique Lester and Cinnamon Dreams and Alura Elektra, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Bugatti Tourbillion, Pagani Utopia, Bentley Flying Spur, Pagani Huayra Epitome, AMG GT 53…

Find out more on MagCloud

________________

Model
Cinnamon Dreams
________________

StarSign
Capricorn
________________

Country of Origin 
American / Swedish
________________

Career Highlights
Where do I start 🙂 .. So many runways, fashion shows and magazines
________________

Favorite Car
Aston Martin DB11.
 ________________

Biggest Turn-On
I adore a guy who exudes confidence and charisma, someone who knows who he is and isn’t afraid to show it!

 ________________

Likes
Surfing, hiking, yoga, stargazing, gourmet food, fashion, travel, and spending time in nature.
 ________________

Dislikes
Negativity, pollution, fast food, dishonesty, and being confined indoors for too long.  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
In a nutshell, my ambitions and passions revolve around creativity, sustainability, empowerment, and exploration. Life is too short to live any other way than passionately and ambitiously, don’t you think?
________________

Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 112

________________

 

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*