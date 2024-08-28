Pic of the Day; Cinnamon Dreams Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

|
– Appearing in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition
FeatureModel
– Cinnamon Dreams –
Cinnamon Dreams ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 112
See more of Cinnamon in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition
Model
Cinnamon Dreams
StarSign
Capricorn
Country of Origin
American / Swedish
Career Highlights
Where do I start 🙂 .. So many runways, fashion shows and magazines
Favorite Car
Aston Martin DB11.
Biggest Turn-On
I adore a guy who exudes confidence and charisma, someone who knows who he is and isn’t afraid to show it!
Likes
Surfing, hiking, yoga, stargazing, gourmet food, fashion, travel, and spending time in nature.
Dislikes
Negativity, pollution, fast food, dishonesty, and being confined indoors for too long. ________________
Greatest Ambition
In a nutshell, my ambitions and passions revolve around creativity, sustainability, empowerment, and exploration. Life is too short to live any other way than passionately and ambitiously, don’t you think?
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 112
