Pic of the Day; Alura Elektra Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

See more of Alura in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition

________________

Model

Alura Elektra

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

Canada

________________

Career Highlights

Some of my career highlights include being featured on the cover of several fashion magazines, walking the runway for international designers and working on high-profile commercial campaigns.

________________

Favorite Car

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I’m attracted to confident, intelligent men with a strong sense of self and a great sense of humor.

________________

Likes

Fashion and styling, Creating custom content and dressing up with gifts from my wish list, Naughty uniforms and costumes (nurse, school teacher, etc.), Beach activities like snorkeling and jet skiing, Fast cars and bikes.

________________

Dislikes

Dishonesty and lack of integrity, Negative energy and drama, Unnecessary competition, Cold weather. ________________

Greatest Ambition

My ambitions include expanding my work into philanthropic endeavors, starting my own fashion line and perhaps stepping into more promotional roles in the future.

________________

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 112

________________