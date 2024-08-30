Pic of the Day; Alura Elektra Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

|
– Appearing in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition
FeatureModel
– Alura Elektra –
Alura Elektra ! – Autobabes.com.au Edition 112
<< Previous
________________________________________________________________
See more of Alura in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition
Follow Alura on INSTAGRAM
______________________________________________________________
To purchase Edition 112, Click Below;
Edition 112 – The Spring 24 Edition.
Autobabes Edition 112 – September / October 2024Cover girl: Monique Lester, Feature girls: Cinnamon Dreams and Alura Elektra, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Bugatti Tourbillion, Pagani Utopia, Bentley Flying Spur, Pagani Huayra Epitome, AMG GT 53…
|
________________
Model
Alura Elektra
________________
StarSign
Aquarius
________________
Country of Origin
Canada
________________
Career Highlights
Some of my career highlights include being featured on the cover of several fashion magazines, walking the runway for international designers and working on high-profile commercial campaigns.
________________
Favorite Car
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
________________
Biggest Turn-On
I’m attracted to confident, intelligent men with a strong sense of self and a great sense of humor.
________________
Likes
Fashion and styling, Creating custom content and dressing up with gifts from my wish list, Naughty uniforms and costumes (nurse, school teacher, etc.), Beach activities like snorkeling and jet skiing, Fast cars and bikes.
________________
Dislikes
Dishonesty and lack of integrity, Negative energy and drama, Unnecessary competition, Cold weather. ________________
Greatest Ambition
My ambitions include expanding my work into philanthropic endeavors, starting my own fashion line and perhaps stepping into more promotional roles in the future.
________________
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 112
________________
Be the first to comment