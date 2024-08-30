Pic of the Day; Alura Elektra Features in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition.

Appearing in Edition 112 – The Spring Edition

FeatureModel
– Alura Elektra –
Alura Elektra ! Autobabes.com.au Edition 112

 

See more of Alura in Edition 112 – the Spring Edition

Follow Alura on INSTAGRAM

To purchase Edition 112, Click Below;

Edition 112 - The Spring 24 Edition.

Edition 112 – The Spring 24 Edition.

Autobabes Edition 112 – September / October 2024Cover girl: Monique Lester, Feature girls: Cinnamon Dreams and Alura Elektra, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Bugatti Tourbillion, Pagani Utopia, Bentley Flying Spur, Pagani Huayra Epitome, AMG GT 53…

Find out more on MagCloud

Model
Alura Elektra
StarSign
Aquarius
Country of Origin 
Canada
Career Highlights
Some of my career highlights include being featured on the cover of several fashion magazines, walking the runway for international designers and working on high-profile commercial campaigns.
Favorite Car
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.
Biggest Turn-On
I’m attracted to confident, intelligent men with a strong sense of self and a great sense of humor.

Likes
Fashion and styling, Creating custom content and dressing up with gifts from my wish list, Naughty uniforms and costumes (nurse, school teacher, etc.), Beach activities like snorkeling and jet skiing, Fast cars and bikes.
Dislikes
Dishonesty and lack of integrity, Negative energy and drama, Unnecessary competition, Cold weather.  ________________

Greatest Ambition 
My ambitions include expanding my work into philanthropic endeavors, starting my own fashion line and perhaps stepping into more promotional roles in the future.
Appears in
Feature Model, Edition 112

