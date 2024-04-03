Pic of the Day; Britney Freeman Features in Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

To purchase Edition 109, Click Below;

________________

Model

Britney Freeman

________________

StarSign

Aquarius

________________

Country of Origin

USA

________________

Career Highlights

Appearing Edition 109.

________________

Favorite Car

VW Beetle. The Love Bug!!

________________

Biggest Turn-On

Tall well mannered guys with a sense of humor.

________________

Likes

Dance music, the Dallas Cowboys, eating out

________________

Dislikes

People who think I can’t tell they read my messages and cilantro ________________

Greatest Ambition

To grow as a creator and model.

________________

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 109

________________