Pic of the Day; Deanna and Sabrina Ritter Appear OnCover of Edition 109 – The LOVE Edition

________________ Model

Deanna & Sabrina Ritter

________________ StarSign

Pisces & Aquarius

________________ Country of Origin

USA

________________ Career Highlights

Appearing as Covergirls in Edition 109.

________________ Favorite Car

The Mystery Machine & Batmobile!

________________ Biggest Turn-On

to be with each other and make each other happy for the rest of our lives. ________________ Likes

Reading, Walking and Sabrina! / Tacos & Donuts

________________ DisLikes

Social Media Algorithms / Egocentircs ________________ Greatest Ambition

To be with each other for the rest of our lives.

________________ Appears in

Cover Models, Edition 109 ________________