Pic of the Day; Alessandra Lexii Features in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

Autobabes Edition 110 – May / June 2024Cover girl: Dr Mercy Li, Feature girls: Alessandra Lexii and Amelia Wilde, features include: NASCAR, F1 Grand Prix, autobabes AutoMart, Mclaren Artura, Aston martin GT4, Pininfarina Enigma, Maserati GranCabrio, Porsche Taycan, Nissan GT Takumi, Maserati…

To purchase Edition 110, Click Below;

See more of Alessandra in Edition 110 – the MAY Edition

– Appearing in Edition 110 – The MAY Edition

________________

Model

Alessandra Lexii

________________

StarSign

Gemini

________________

Country of Origin

Australia

________________

Career Highlights

Appearing in Edition 110 and the virtual promotion of the Australian F1GP ’24.

________________

Favorite Car

I’m a sucker for a great Shelby! But I also love the classic Ferrari’s! You’d think I’d be conflicted but I’m ok with that 🙂

________________

Biggest Turn-On

I like intelligent, well natured real men who are unapologetically masculine.

________________

Likes

Cars, Motorsport, Beach, Modelling and Fashion

________________

Dislikes

Rude and Arrogant People ________________

Greatest Ambition

To be a successful model and influencer.

________________

Appears in

Feature Model, Edition 110

________________